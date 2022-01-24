ACS Finance launches e-Abgari Portal of Excise Department

Jammu, Jan 24: Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Atal Dulloo, today launched an e-abgari portal of Excise Department in presence of Excise Commissioner J&K, Kishore Singh Chib; Deputy Excise Commissioner, Accounts Amarjeet Singh; Addl SIO, NIC, Salim Khan; Senior Programmer, Sandeep Kumar and other officers from Finance and NIC.
Officers of NIC West Bengal also joined through virtual mode.
The ACS, Finance impressed upon the officers to effectively implement the project by taking all stakeholders on board through hands-on training. He directed them to make all the functions of the department IT based, hassle-free, transparent, and without any requirement for any to visit the offices physically. He asked them to implement all the phases in a time-bound manner.
It was said that the e-Abgari, portal is an e-Governance project that provides end-to-end solutions in workflow for a comprehensive transformation of the Excise Department. It was added that it would also bring total transparency and efficacy in service delivery by the department.
The portal, as said, has been developed in line with the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) of the Govt of India to provide ease of doing business. It is going to eliminate totally the physical interaction of Licence holders and other stakeholders with the Department. They can now apply online for all the services and can also keep a track of the status of their application.
The said move is also going to expedite the service delivery and bring total transparency in the system. The project has an in-built system for the calculation of applicable duties and their remittance online through the e-GRAS portal of the government thereby weeding out the role of any intermediary to take the undue benefit out of it.
The e- Abgari project, as informed on the occasion, covers all the core activities and functions of the department covering all the stages of business right from manufacturing, import, transport up to the final sale of the product. It shall automate the process of issuance of Licenses, Label Registration, issue of Permits /Passes/ EVCs for import/ export/transport, etc, as revealed by the programmers who developed the portal.