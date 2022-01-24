ACS Finance launches e-Abgari Portal of Excise Department

It was said that the e-Abgari, portal is an e-Governance project that provides end-to-end solutions in workflow for a comprehensive transformation of the Excise Department. It was added that it would also bring total transparency and efficacy in service delivery by the department.

The portal, as said, has been developed in line with the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) of the Govt of India to provide ease of doing business. It is going to eliminate totally the physical interaction of Licence holders and other stakeholders with the Department. They can now apply online for all the services and can also keep a track of the status of their application.