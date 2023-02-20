ACS reviews material availability in Horticulture sector ahead of planting season

Atal Dulloo had a detailed discussion with the Directors of Horticulture from both divisions to discuss the availability of planting material across climatic regions of the Union Territory. He assessed the status of budding, grafting and rootstock required for various fruits like apple, cherry, apricot, almond, peach and more for the current and next year.

ACS took stock of the availability of planting material in public and private sector nurseries besides discussing payment issues of private nursery owners. He conducted a review of the temperate, tropical and subtropical regions of J&K.