ACS reviews material availability in Horticulture sector ahead of planting season

Jammu, Feb 20: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the availability of planting material for the current year here at the Civil Secretariat.
Atal Dulloo had a detailed discussion with the Directors of Horticulture from both divisions to discuss the availability of planting material across climatic regions of the Union Territory. He assessed the status of budding, grafting and rootstock required for various fruits like apple, cherry, apricot, almond, peach and more for the current and next year.
ACS took stock of the availability of planting material in public and private sector nurseries besides discussing payment issues of private nursery owners. He conducted a review of the temperate, tropical and subtropical regions of J&K.
ACS reviewed the pending applications of farmers and the respective subsidies. He also resolved payment issues of private nursery owners and instructed the department to dispose of pending applications of farmers.
ACS directed the concerned to ensure expeditious import of all necessary planting material from outside the UT. He said that the planting season is ahead, therefore, necessary efforts must be made for the availability of the required material in time. He sought weekly reports from the officers regarding their progress and performance.
The meeting was attended by Secretary in Agriculture, Shabnam Kamili, Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak and Director Horticulture Kashmir among other officers of the department.