Adani Group issues clarification on inaccurate media reporting

Adani Group said in the letter that the article titled “Indian data reveals Adani empire’s reliance on offshore funding” is a “mendacious, deliberate effort to attempt to paint the Adani family and the Adani Group in the worst possible light”.

“In doing so, it reveals a willingness to be selective in using publicly available facts, lazy in its approach to understanding disclosures to which your reporters were directed, and makes insinuations that are false and damaging. Our statement to your reporter, that all the transactions about which the Financial Times inquired have been publicly disclosed, is accurate, and the story amply demonstrates that your reporters conveniently chose not to look in a meaningful way at those public disclosures or even at the related press releases (including ones that the Financial Times covered at the time)”, the letter said.