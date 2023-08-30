ADC Anantnag flags off Millet Walkathon

Anantnag, Aug 30: In line with the International year of Millets 2023, the Department of Food Safety Anantnag today conducted an impactful mass awareness event under the banner of Eat Right Millet Walkathon, besides a Yoga Session.
The event was held in collaboration with Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Mattan and Youth Services and Sports department Anantnag. The programme consisted of a Walkathon which started from K. P. Road Anantnag and culminated at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Mattan.
The Walkathon was flagged-off by Gulzar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag in presence of Principal Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Mattan. Around 250 students participated in the Walkathon.
Officers, officials, health experts, and students graced the occasion with their presence and words of encouragement. They stressed the need for adopting healthier lifestyles and appreciated the efforts put forth by the organizers to bring the community together for a common cause.
Speakers on the occasion expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response and stated that the Millet Walkathon and Yoga Session were not just events, but a collective step towards a healthier and happier Anantnag. We believe that small changes in our daily routine can lead to significant improvements in our overall well-being, they added.