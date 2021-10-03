Adherence of CAB can save businesses from further losses: Kashmir Inc

President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq said that the business community in Kashmir has been crippled for the last three years. He said if we take CAB seriously we don’t have to go under lockdown and in addition to saving lives, our business can also be saved.

“Everyone knows that Covid-induced lockdown has crippled the business. As we are getting back on our feet the fear of covid is looming large so keeping in view all these things we have to be very responsible,” said Ashiq.

The traders said in order to keep the business going, as usual, customers, administration and traders will have to join hands and put forward a joint effort.