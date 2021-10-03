Adherence of CAB can save businesses from further losses: Kashmir Inc

Srinagar: Amid spurt in Covid infection cases, the business community in Kashmir have stressed on adherence of Covid appropriate behavior (CAB) to prevent another lockdown and save Kashmir’s business community from further losses.
Kashmir traders recently held a meeting with the administration in Srinagar and dwelled upon the measure to be taken in order to keep the business going without any hindrance. These business outfits said that coordinated efforts are in the larger business community and in the interest of people.
President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq said that the business community in Kashmir has been crippled for the last three years. He said if we take CAB seriously we don’t have to go under lockdown and in addition to saving lives, our business can also be saved.
“Everyone knows that Covid-induced lockdown has crippled the business. As we are getting back on our feet the fear of covid is looming large so keeping in view all these things we have to be very responsible,” said Ashiq.
The traders said in order to keep the business going, as usual, customers, administration and traders will have to join hands and put forward a joint effort.
“We have also communicated to our traders that strict SOPs should be followed at places where there is a huge footfall of customers. We also want the government to take help from the health department to make people aware so that the situation can be kept in check,” Farhan Kitab, president, Kashmir retailers association said.
Aijaz Shahdar, President Kashmir Traders Alliance said that during their meeting with the administration they discussed steps to be taken to save traders from lockdown. He said that monetary relief from the government, vaccination drives, and CAB is very important at this point.
“Given the losses from previous lockdowns, the importance of following SOPs and Government Corporation is most important.”
There has been a sudden spike in covid cases in J&K with the government fearing the 3rd Covid wave may affect Kashmir region.