'Adopt modern interventions for potato cultivation in Kashmir'

Srinagar, Apr 29: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Departmental Farms Yarikhah Tangmarg and Potato Seed Multiplication Farm Gulmarg.
On the occasion, Director took stock of the final preparations for the sowing of potato crop at both these farms. He inspected various blocks of these farms and monitored various interventions there.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that Potato is an important crop and amid prevailing agro economic conditions we are trying to bring more acreage of land under its cultivation. The value addition and diversification of potato consumption has added more dimensions to its cultivation, he added.
Director asked the concerned Farm managers to adopt modern global interventions during the cultivation of potato crops in these farms.
He asked the concerned officers to take advantage of the agro-climatic conditions and ensure that the seed requirement of the valley could be met with. He asked the officers and technical experts to work in close coordination so that the said targets could be achieved well in time.
Director Agriculture was accompanied by Potato Development Officer, Naseer Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of the Department.