Adopt modern technology to revive traditional craft: Samoon

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon directed the officers to adopt modern technological interventions and introduce various short term courses to ensure the revival of traditional arts and crafts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary was speaking at the Craft Development Institute (CDI), Srinagar to review its functioning and discuss the issues being faced by it.

Maintaining that Handicrafts will retain its popularity for all times, Principal Secretary said that the handmade products in Kashmir have no replacement and have created a niche in all corners of the World, besides directing the officers to go for registration of different crafts under Geographical Indications Act.

He directed for putting in place a robust mechanism for ensuring the revival and propagation of the traditional arts and crafts of Jammu and Kashmir saying that its revival is a priority of the Government of India.

While inquiring about the courses being offered at the Institute, Principal Secretary directed the officers to widen the ambit of the institute and introduce various short term courses that have market feasibility.

The Principal Secretary visited the Common Facilitation Centre and interacted with the artisans and sought suggestions from them about its up-gradation. He enquired about the issues being faced by them regarding their economic condition and the market feasibility of their products.

He also took note of the Action Taken Report of the decisions taken in earlier meeting and said that the government will provide every kind of support needed.

The Principal Secretary was briefed about activities of Craft Development Institute Srinagar and its mandate for development of handicraft industry. CDI is involved in design development, research, consultancy, education, skill development and legal protection of handicrafts. It was also informed that the institute has developed 800 new design samples and trained nearly 600 Artisans under various schemes.