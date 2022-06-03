'Adventure tourism holds big promise for mega tourist footfall in J&K'

The eco-friendly adventure tourism not only provides a new option for adventure lovers to test their adrenaline rush at various adventure destinations in J&K but also helps in the well-being of local population by providing them new employment options.

The idea of conceiving and strengthening new Development Authorities by the government was to have systematic development of tourist locations and exploration of new destinations. The Tourism Development Authorities focus on adventure tourism and keep adventure equipment available at the tourist locations for hiring by the tourists interested in taking up excited activities.