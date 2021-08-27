Advisor Baseer Khan confers awards to artisans in Handicrafts sector

On the occasion the Advisor said that several initiatives are being taken up for the welfare and economic upliftment of artisan community of Jammu and Kashmir. With today’s award distribution ceremony titled "Tribute to Golden Hands", for the year 2018, a total of Rs. 1720000/- stands disbursed among 50 artisans (including 8 female artisans) along with mementos and certificates of appreciation who have done exceptionally well in their respective crafts for the year 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The awards were given in the categories that included Sozni, Carpet, Papier Machie, Crewel, Chain Stitch.

Congratulating the artists, the Advisor said that it is the recognition of their skills and talent. He said that conferring awards to the artisans is not only a token of encouragement but also recognition of their efforts to keep the skills and indigenous crafts of Kashmir alive.

The Advisor said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is committed to promote all the crafts and handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Lieutenant Governor is keen to promote the handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe and several initiatives in this regard are being taken. The Advisor assured artists of strong hand holding and marketing support through Exhibitions within and outside the Union Territory. He said that the government is committed to provide every kind of help to the artisan community to make them self-sufficient. He, simultaneously, highlighted the responsibility of artisans to preserve and promote the crafts which are unique in their own way and have created a niche in the rest of the world.

Stressing upon preserving the unique skill that lead to production of World famous Shawls, Papier Machie, Carpets and Wood, Advisor called upon the artists to pass on these skills to the next generation for the preservation and promotion of this rich legacy.

He also praised the Director Handloom and Handicrafts for taking steps in recognition of the service of the artisans.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, while speaking on the occasion said the department is trying its best to uplift the artisan/weaver societies by implementing all the schemes in letter and spirit which have been so far announced like Artisan Credit Card Scheme for Artisans and Weavers, Karkhandar Scheme, Minimum Price Support for GI products, 10% Subsidy incentives to Exporters, Child Education Allowances to Artisans/Weavers, Conferring State Award to Weavers Community, Managerial Subsidy to Cooperatives, Stipend Enhancement to Trainees etc.

Giving details about the awards, he said that for the year 2015 a total of 12 awards and an amount of Rs 350000/-, for year 2016 a total 14 awards and an award money of Rs 500000/-, for the years 2017 a total 13 awards and an amount of Rs 500000/- and for the year 2018 a total of 11 awards and an amount of Rs 370000/- have been distributed among the deserving artisans. He also informed that the department has already taken steps to present the awards for the year 2021.