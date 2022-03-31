Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 157th BoDs meet of JKI

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 157th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of JK Industries (JKI) at the Civil Secretariat here.
During the meeting, the Board held detailed discussions on various issues pertaining to JKI and also in-depth deliberations were held on the Action Taken Report of the last BoDs meet.
While chairing the BoD, Advisor Bhatnagar enquired about the production capacity of the JKI and asked the officers whether it is able to meet the market demand. He directed the officers to utilise the spare capacity of JKI optimally to increase production.
While discussing different aspects of JKI, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the management that as JKI has expanded and modernised we need to increase our market reach by taking some policy and procedural enablers and make all our units profitable.
The Advisor also suggested that we need to look beyond showrooms to increase our sales and look out for event marketing as the department holds regular events.
He directed the officials to put up stalls at various tourist places like Tulip garden and other places witnessing heavy footfall of tourists to increase sales.
He directed the officers to work in synergy and take some concrete measures to make the corporation more vibrant which would in turn contribute significantly towards revenue generation and employment.