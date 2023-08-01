Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 54th AGM, 69th BoDs meet of JKAIDCL

Srinagar, Aug 1: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 69th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (JKAIDCK) at Civil Secretariat here. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Managing Director, JKAIDCL, Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas; Director General Codes, CGM NABARD, Director Agriculture, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu/Kashmir, representative of department of Agri Cooperative Farmers Welfare, GoI and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.
While chairing the AGM, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the management of corporation to take steps for enhancing and diversifying the business of the corporation. He asked them to prepare ‘Business Management Model’ of all units of the corporation for their effective utilisation and development.
During the AGM, the BoDs approved the Director Report and Annual Accounts for financial year 2021-22 for its onward submission.
Meanwhile, in the BoDs meeting, the Board took some significant decisions for improving the overall functioning and performance of the corporation. Various critical matters concerning the organization’s operations were also discussed in detail during the BoDs meeting. The Board also held robust discussions on the corporation’s business activities and strategies and also deliberated on future plans for the Corporation to make it profit-centric.