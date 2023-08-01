Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 54th AGM, 69th BoDs meet of JKAIDCL

During the AGM, the BoDs approved the Director Report and Annual Accounts for financial year 2021-22 for its onward submission.

Meanwhile, in the BoDs meeting, the Board took some significant decisions for improving the overall functioning and performance of the corporation. Various critical matters concerning the organization’s operations were also discussed in detail during the BoDs meeting. The Board also held robust discussions on the corporation’s business activities and strategies and also deliberated on future plans for the Corporation to make it profit-centric.