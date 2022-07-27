Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning of SDD

During the meeting, the Advisor held detailed deliberations on the progress of different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), and physical and financial progress on the establishment of new Polytechnic Colleges, among others.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, SDD, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu/Srinagar, Chief Engineer, JKPCC, Principals and Superintendents of Polytechnics and ITIs of all districts of J&K, senior officers of SDD and other allied departments.