Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning of SDD

Srinagar, July 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of the Skill Development Department (SDD) at Civil Secretariat here.
During the meeting, the Advisor held detailed deliberations on the progress of different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), and physical and financial progress on the establishment of new Polytechnic Colleges, among others.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, SDD, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu/Srinagar, Chief Engineer, JKPCC, Principals and Superintendents of Polytechnics and ITIs of all districts of J&K, senior officers of SDD and other allied departments.
Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that all the CSS should be implemented with a proactive approach of all the concerned stakeholders as these schemes are aimed at improving creating infrastructure and meeting operational requirements in technical institutions besides promoting excellence in technical and vocational training in these institutions.
While reviewing the physical and financial progress of 18 newly established Polytechnic Colleges, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers of concerned executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects within the given deadlines. He stressed on them to work in mission mode and complete the academic and workshop blocks on priority so that the classwork can be started well on time.