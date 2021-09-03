Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning, performance of ASH&F Deptts

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the functioning and performance of Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries (ASH&F) departments at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, Director Fisheries, Kashmir, Special Assistant to Advisor and other concerned officials of the departments while as Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries Jammu and officers of other allied departments participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to increase the production and productivity of the domestic as well milch yielding animals so that the J&K becomes surplus in milk production. He asked the officers for introducing new and high milk producing breeds in J&K so that people associated with animal rearing are benefitted.
The Advisor delved upon the officers to conduct on ground survey of production so that the actual assessment can be accrued.
While reviewing the beneficiary oriented schemes implemented by these departments, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers for wider permeation of these schemes so that the benefits are percolated to the common man. He asked the officers to raise huge awareness regarding the consumer oriented schemes and programmes of the department among the public.
Highlighting the significance of ASH&F departments in generating the employment avenues for the youth, the Advisor stressed upon the officers to provide constant handholding to the existing unit holders besides efforts should be made to attract more youth towards establishing their own units.
While reviewing the infrastructure related to medical care of domestic animals, the Advisor emphasized upon the officers to establish mobile veterinary clinics in areas having difficult terrain and topography besides vaccination camps for poultry birds should also be organised on a constant basis. He urged upon the officers to issue advisories regarding prevention of diseases among the domestic animals besides quality and reliable vaccines approved by certified labs should be made available to the public.
While reviewing the performance of the fisheries department, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that J&K has a huge potential for fish production and efforts should be made to tap that potential. He asked the officers to identify the areas having greater prospects for establishing fish farms.