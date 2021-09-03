Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning, performance of ASH&F Deptts

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the functioning and performance of Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries (ASH&F) departments at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, Director Fisheries, Kashmir, Special Assistant to Advisor and other concerned officials of the departments while as Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries Jammu and officers of other allied departments participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to increase the production and productivity of the domestic as well milch yielding animals so that the J&K becomes surplus in milk production. He asked the officers for introducing new and high milk producing breeds in J&K so that people associated with animal rearing are benefitted.

The Advisor delved upon the officers to conduct on ground survey of production so that the actual assessment can be accrued.