Advisor Bhatnagar visits Doda, reviews developmental scenario of district

Doda, Feb 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited the Doda to review the overall developmental scenario of the district.

During the visit, the Advisor chaired a detailed meeting with the DDC Chairman, DDC members, PRI representatives and the senior officers of district administration to assess the progress of implementation of various ongoing schemes as well as progression on ongoing mega projects, like GMC Doda, National High Altitude Medicinal Plant project, progress on alternate NH244, construction of a multi-storey car parking in Doda and other projects.

The Advisor also reviewed progress under HADP, physical and financial progress on centrally sponsored schemes and works under the Capex Budget for 2023-2024.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasised that the officers to gear up their efforts for timely completion of important projects and improving public service delivery in the district. He advocated for strengthening inter-departmental coordination to meet necessary physical and financial targets.

He retreated that the best possible quality education and healthcare is the topmost priority of the UT Government and we must be committed to providing excellent quality services to the common citizens.

The Advisor noted significant improvements in the health and education sectors, particularly highlighting the exemplary performance of the health sector at the national level. He highlighted the government’s commitment to carrying out all activities sincerely and dedicatedly for the benefit of the common people.

The Advisor expressed satisfaction about the substantial progress observed across all sectors in the district, underlining that the Lieutenant Governor is personally looking for the implementation of various schemes for the overall welfare of the citizens of UT. He remarked that that the approach of the present LG-led Administration is systematic, organised, and scientific and the UT has witnessed unprecedented development under his leadership.