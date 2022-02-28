Advisor Khan chairs BoD meeting of SC, ST, BC Development Corporation

The Advisor, who is also the chairman of the corporation, was informed that during the year 2020-21, the Corporation has disbursed an amount of Rs 12.8 crore among the beneficiaries under Bank Tie-Ups both in subsidy and bank loan component. While Rs 13.44 crore was disbursed by the corporation under the Direct Financing Scheme during the same year.

The Chair discussed the agenda wise action taken report on the implementation of 40th BoD decisions, besides exemption of stamp duty to the beneficiaries, enhancement of subsidy in favor of Backward Class beneficiaries at par with SC & ST categories, enhancement of authorized share capital of the corporation and conversion loan, etc were discussed in detail.