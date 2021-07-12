Advisor Khan discusses revival model for JKHPMC with a Mumbai based Consultancy firm

Srinagar: Representatives of a Mumbai based consultancy firm today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan at Civil Secretariat here to discuss the modalities for revival of J&K Horticulture Produce and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC).

These representatives of M/s Darashaw briefed the Advisor about the progress with regard to the “Revival Plan” of JKHPMC. The Mumbai based consultancy firm has been engaged by JKHPMC for formulating a holistic plan for the revival of the corporation’s erstwhile facilities like Apple Grading & Packing Houses and Walnut Hulling Centers.

MD JKHPMC, Shafit Sultan was also present on occasion. Dr. Srivastava, former faculty member of IIM, Ahmadabad and now an horti/agri infrastructure expert with M/s Darashaw informed Advisor Khan that they are working on a comprehensive & realistic plan and several models including PPP are being envisaged to be recommended to JKHPMC for establishment of multi modern facilities like CA Stores, Incubation Centers and Integrated Apple Pack Houses & Walnut Hulling Centers.