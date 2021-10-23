Advisor Khan for immediate assessment of loss to orchards

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq khan, acting swiftly towards tackling emergent situation arisen due to untimely snowfall in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, deputed Director General, Horticulture, Kashmir, to South Kashmir, the worst hit part of the Kashmir for personal monitoring of loss assessment there.
Advisor asked the DG to deploy requisite field staff in South Kashmir’s snowstorm affected apple orchards to assess the damage caused to trees and fruits there furnishing the report and recommendations in this regard at the earliest.
DG has been directed to personally visit the affected areas and depute the staff for damage assessment in other areas also which have been affected by the untimely heavy snowfall in the Valley. Advisor Khan also asked the Principal Secretary, Horticulture, to ensure regular monitoring of the whole exercise besides extending all possible support to the affected orchardists.