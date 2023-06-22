Advocate General holds interactive session with State Taxes Department

Commissioner State Taxes, DrRashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner, Tax Planning, AnkitaKar, Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, ShakeelMaqbool and Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Jammu, NamritaDogra along with Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and State Tax Officers from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions were present on the occasion.

D C Raina is the first Advocate General of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remained Counsel for the Sales Taxes Department in the 1980s in the High Court as well as the Supreme Court of India. He has in-depth legal acumen not only in constitutional laws but is known for his taxation legal expertise throughout the country.