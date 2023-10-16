AFFI demands compensation for hailstorm hit growers

In a statement, Zahoorn Ahmad Rather, President AFFI, J&K called for a comprehensive compensation for affected growers who suffered extensive damages due to heavy hailstorm that wreaked havoc in Shopian and Kulgam and other areas of the valley. The government should assess the damages immediately so that the growers are provided compensation well in time.

Abdul Rashid Itoo, General Secretary AFFI, J&K expressed dismay over the non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme, saying that the growers will heave a sigh of relief if the scheme is implemented. The scheme will save the fruit growers in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities,he added.