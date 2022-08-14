After 70 years, J&K set to double hydropower generation capacity

In spite of NHPC's numerous power projects in J&K, the area frequently experiences darkness, especially during the bitter winters. This is because there is a lack of local power production and supply. Due to the unstable power supply and distribution system in J&K, the developing industrial sector also experiences losses.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there is an estimated hydropower potential of 20,000 Megawatts (MW), of which 16,475 MW have been identified.

"This includes 16,08 MW in the Indus basin, 3,084 MW in the Jhelum basin, 500 MW in the Ravi basin, and 11,283 MW in the Chenab basin. Only 3,263.46 MW, or roughly 20 percent of the estimated potential of 20,000 MW and 1,211.96 MW in the state sector, 2,009 MW in the central sector, and 42.5 MW in the private sector, have been utilised thus far, according to the report.