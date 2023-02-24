After a pat at SATTE, J&K Tourism wins best adventure tourism destination award

It may be recalled that the India Today award comes just within a month of the South Asian Travel Trade Expo(SATTE), one of the best trade expos in the country in which the J&K Tourism Department was awarded for its efforts in the post-COVID-19 recovery of the tourism sector.

It is in place to mention here that last year J&K received a record number of tourists and the Department for the last two years has been consistently diversifying its tourism products which has gone well among the tourists.

Tourism Department during the last two years has taken several new initiatives for the quick revival of tourism in the UT. This winter, besides Gulmarg, the resorts of Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri and others resorts were kept open and these destinations received a considerable footfall.