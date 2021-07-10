After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre

A senior employee of Mother Dairy, who looks after packaging of milk products, said, "There has been a lot of buzz to increase prices of milk, but the decision was put on hold. When Amul already increased, it compelled Mother Dairy to increase prices to recover financial loss during the Covid-19 pandemic."



He said the company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in the last one year.



"It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent," Mother Dairy said.