Agri-tech startup fund, increased credit in Budget to boost agriculture sector

The Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,15,531.79 crore to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for all Centrally sponsored schemes as against Rs 1,10,254 crore in the previous budget.

This year's budget talked about setting up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund that will bring innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers. "It will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices, and increase productivity and profitability," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.