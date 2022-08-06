‘Agri-tourism can be game changer for economic development’

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today held an interactive session with a large delegation of farmers/ Agri-entrepreneurs from Leh-Ladakh.
The farmer delegation is on a visit to Kashmir valley to get face to face with the different technological interventions in the Agriculture sector.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director reiterated the department’s commitment to providing the farmers of UT of Ladakh with every possible technical support. He said the agro-climatic conditions of the Ladakh region are suitable for the organic cultivation of different traditional as well as exotic vegetables.
Iqbal informed the visiting farmers that there is a great scope for aromatic, medicinal plants and controlled conditions for vegetable cultivation in the Ladakh region. He highlighted the need to improve the local techniques of cultivation of different agricultural crops.
He also highlighted the importance of integrated farming for a special region like Ladakh amid its geo-climatic scenario. He asked the farmers to take benefit from the centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes for the overall development of the agriculture sector in the region.
The Director said that Agri-entrepreneurs could submit the DPRs and get huge benefits under the different programmes like the agriculture infrastructure development fund.
He said that Agri-tourism has a huge potential in the entire region of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. He asked the young educated farmers, and Agri-entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities in the sector. He said Agri-tourism can be a game changer for the economic development of the entire region of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.