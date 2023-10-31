Agriculture Department celebrates UT Diwas

Srinagar: Agriculture Department Kashmir today organised an impressive function in the lawns of Agriculture Complex to celebrate UT Diwas.

All the Officers and officials of the directorate participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal who was the chief guest congratulated the participants on the UT Diwas and appreciated their role in the successful working of the department. He especially marked the role of officers, officials working in the departmental farms and said that their contribution in the transformation of said farms is remarkable.

He said the best way to celebrate this day is to serve the interests of the farming community of the region with utmost commitment and dedication.

The Director asked the officers of the department to remain in close contact with the farmers and make sure that every initiative by the department reaches them well in time.

Iqbal highlighted some of the major achievements by the department over the last few years, including cultivation of oilseed on more than 1.5 lakh hectares of land, GI Tagging of saffron, Muskbudji, vegetable cultivation over the large area of land, Introduction of exotic vegetables, remarkable growth in small scale agriculture cottage enterprises like mushroom cultivation and apiculture, promotion of agri-entrepreneurship etc.

Later, the Director Agriculture and other participants took part in multiple activities such as cleanliness drive, Selfies, Pledge etc.

Joint Director (Inputs) Tabassum Naz, Joint Director (Extension) G.M Dhobi, Deputy Director (central) Wahid-ud rehman, Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Agri chemist were also present on the occasion.