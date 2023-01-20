Agriculture Department sends consignment of vegetables to United Arab Emirates

Srinagar, Jan 20: Pursuing the vision of introducing/ promoting Kashmir-based vegetables, spices and other agricultural commodities on a global platform and increasing the participation of farmers, and agri-preneurs of Kashmir in the global agriculture trade, the Department of Agriculture Kashmir in collaboration with an international marketing group (Lulu) has sent this year’s first consignment of Kashmir specific vegetables (Radish, Turnip, Carrot) to UAE.
It is worth mentioning here that last year a number of vegetable consignments were sent to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf markets.
Today’s vegetable consignment of the Dal area of Srinagar was procured by FAIR exports PVT ltd. from an FPO namely Dal Lake Stem producer company ltd. The consignments were flagged off by Director of Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the department is working on a long-term ambitious plan to strengthen the export promotion policy of UT of J&K. He said that the department is endeavouring to get more and more farmers, agri-preneurs attracted towards the international trade of Kashmir specific agriculture produce with the aim to fetch high returns for their produce.
Director Agriculture said that under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the proper marketing of Kashmir-specific vegetables, spices and other agricultural produce at the international level is one of the top priorities and different strategies have been devised in this direction by the department.
Pertinently the entire operation of grading, packing, and labelling of the vegetable consignment was conducted under the strict supervision of the Director Agriculture Kashmir and all the set global standards for the international trade of vegetables and other agricultural commodities were upheld while sending the vegetable consignment to UAE.
Sending vegetables, and agricultural produce to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other gulf markets has opened a global window for Kashmir-specific agri-produce, Director Agriculture said.