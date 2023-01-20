Agriculture Department sends consignment of vegetables to United Arab Emirates

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the department is working on a long-term ambitious plan to strengthen the export promotion policy of UT of J&K. He said that the department is endeavouring to get more and more farmers, agri-preneurs attracted towards the international trade of Kashmir specific agriculture produce with the aim to fetch high returns for their produce.

Director Agriculture said that under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the proper marketing of Kashmir-specific vegetables, spices and other agricultural produce at the international level is one of the top priorities and different strategies have been devised in this direction by the department.