‘Agriculture Department to promote organic vegetable cultivation in Kashmir’

Speaking to the farmers, the Director said that the poly houses provided to the farmers by the department have changed into success stories. He said the scenario has changed and the results of different initiatives by the department are indeed encouraging and satisfactory.

He said more and more farmers of these areas are taking Vegetable Cultivation on a commercial basis and this trend is quite encouraging. He expressed satisfaction over the production of good quality and quantity of tomato in the area. The crop would fetch maximum returns to the concerned farmers, he added.