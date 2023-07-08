‘Agriculture Department to promote organic vegetable cultivation in Kashmir’

Srinagar, July 8: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammed Iqbal today visited Narkara Budgam and took stock of the Agriculture scenario.
Speaking to the farmers, the Director said that the poly houses provided to the farmers by the department have changed into success stories. He said the scenario has changed and the results of different initiatives by the department are indeed encouraging and satisfactory.
He said more and more farmers of these areas are taking Vegetable Cultivation on a commercial basis and this trend is quite encouraging. He expressed satisfaction over the production of good quality and quantity of tomato in the area. The crop would fetch maximum returns to the concerned farmers, he added.
He said that in the coming days as the projects under holistic Agriculture development programme will be implemented especially in the vegetable sector there will be a huge change. He further reiterated that organic Vegetable cultivation shall be encouraged and 115 organic vegetable clusters shall be established under PKVY scheme and the department is expecting a revolution in the organic vegetable sector of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
Director Agriculture also visited the farms of some progressive farmers of the area and held interaction with them and took feedback from them regarding various interventions by the department.