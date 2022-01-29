Agriculture Deptt continues drive against unregistered insecticides

Srinagar, Jan 29: Continuing its drive against the distribution and sale of unregistered insecticides, Agriculture Department Kashmir (Enforcement Wing) today inspected some dealers in district Baramulla and prevented the sale of 40,000 litres of unregistered Tree Spray Oil (TSO)/ Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) under various sections of insecticides act 1968.
The Director Agriculture Kashmir (Controller Insecticides) Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal impressed upon the Enforcement Officers that all the provisions of the insecticides Act 1968 must be followed in letter and spirit. He said that the valley-wide campaign against unregistered insecticides will continue in the coming days.
He also asked the monitoring teams already constituted at the directorate level to remain vigilant and work in coordination with the allied departments and give weekly performance reports to the directorate so that a compact mechanism is devised to curb the flow of unregistered products.