Agriculture deptt continues drive against unregistered insecticides

Srinagar, Feb 4: Continuing its drive against the distribution and sale of unregistered insecticides, the Enforcement Wing of Agriculture Department Kashmir today inspected various dealers of district Pulwama/Anantnag and stopped the sale of 22,940 liters of unregistered Tree Spray Oil (TSO)/ Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) under various sections of Insecticides Act 1968.
In this regard Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal who is also Controller of Insecticides impressed upon the Enforcement Officers that all the provisions of the Insecticides Act 1968 must be followed in letter and spirit.
Iqbal said that the valley-wide campaign against unregistered insecticides will continue in the coming days. He marked the Department’s commitment to ensure that only the registered quality insecticides reach the ultimate consumer i.e farmer.