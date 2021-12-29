Agriculture deptt files for APEDA organic accreditation

Srinagar: The Department is committed to pursuing the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting zero-budget natural farming, to make the Agriculture sector economically vibrant and environmentally sustainable.
This was said by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal while filing online for organic certification with Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for accreditation.
He said organic farming coupled with natural farming could be a game-changer, to promote natural farming and to increase the scope for the trade of organic produce on national as well as international levels and the product has to be certified by an authentic agency.
The Director said that the change in the feeding habits and lifestyle globally has increased the demand for organically produced food and other agricultural commodities. We are having one of the best agro-climatic conditions for the production of vegetables and other crops organically/naturally, therefore this potential has to be grabbed for the socio-economic transformation of our farming community, he said.
Director Agriculture asked the concerned Chief Agriculture Officers of concerned districts to identify new areas for the promotion of organic/ zero budget natural farming. Farm Managers of Departmental farms were also given instructions to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of natural farming.
Earlier, Director visited Tahab, Pulwama, and inspected the vertical farming intervention adopted by the farmers. During the interaction with the farmers, technical guidelines were issued and every possible technical support from the Department was ensured to the farmers. Some farm machinery was also distributed among the farmers.
The Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Mohammad Younis Chowdhary and other officers of the Department.