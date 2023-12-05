Agriculture Deptt Kashmir celebrates ‘World Soil Day-2023’

Srinagar, Dec 5: The Agriculture Department Kashmir today celebrated World Soil Health Day (WSD) 2023 across Kashmir with the main function held at the agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar.

The function was inaugurated by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal through virtual mode.

World Soil Health Day 2023 is celebrated under the theme of ‘Soil & Water, A Source of Life’.

Addressing the function, Director Agriculture said that organising soil day provides us with an opportunity to pay attention and address the issues and challenges confronting this finite resource (Soil).

He highlighted the importance of soil for human survival and said that World Soil Health Day 2023 and its campaign are focused on raising awareness on the importance of soil among farmers.

Director Agriculture said that farmers should be made sensitive towards the improper soil management practices. He said the health of the soil has a direct impact on our own health therefore all possible efforts should be put in place, so that this most important natural resource could be preserved for generations to come.

Director Agriculture impressed upon the concerned Chief Agriculture Officers to conduct an awareness programme regarding Soil Health Management. He directed the concerned officers to regularly monitor the progress on the ‘Soil Health Card Scheme’ and ensure that farmers are managing their cultural practices as per the recommendation of Soil Health card.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension, G.M Dhobi; Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Tabassum Naz; Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Manohar Lal Sharma; District Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Nodal Officer Zero Budget Natural Farming, Assistant Bio-Chemist Srinagar also expressed their views on the occasion. A large gathering of Farmers was also present at the function.

Besides holding functions at the District level, World Soil Day 2023 was celebrated at Sub-Division and zonal levels across the Kashmir Division.