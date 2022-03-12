'Agriculture Deptt keen to promote organic farming in Kashmir'

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
During his extensive visit, the Director inaugurated Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS) at Kulgam, Rural Soil Testing Laboratory under soil health management CCS NMSA at village D.H.Pora and Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at Katpora. He also inaugurated the renovated building for the office of Agriculture Assistant Inputs Kulgam and Enforcement Inspector Kulgam respectively.
The Director also issued sanction letters for tractors, load carriers on subsidy among the identified beneficiaries under CAPEX/SMAM.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director marked the importance of different initiatives taken by the Department for the development of the agriculture sector in the region.
He said that the department has taken up the initiative of promoting the organic way of vegetable cultivation vigorously as it serves the purpose of socio-economic development of the farming community besides being eco friendly and ecologically sustainable.
Iqbal said that the soil testing facilities are provided to the farmers of every district so that the soil health could be maintained to keep it in the most productive state.
Later, the Director visited Seed Multiplication Farm Allowpora to monitor various interventions initiated by the department there.
Director Agriculture was Deputy Director Agriculture Planning, Chief Agriculture Officer Kulgam, District Agriculture Officer and other senior officers of the department.