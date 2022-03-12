'Agriculture Deptt keen to promote organic farming in Kashmir'

The Director also issued sanction letters for tractors, load carriers on subsidy among the identified beneficiaries under CAPEX/SMAM.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director marked the importance of different initiatives taken by the Department for the development of the agriculture sector in the region.

He said that the department has taken up the initiative of promoting the organic way of vegetable cultivation vigorously as it serves the purpose of socio-economic development of the farming community besides being eco friendly and ecologically sustainable.