Agriculture deptt launches campaign to double area under oilseeds
Srinagar: To realize the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling the farmers income by 2022, the Department of Agriculture Kashmir today launched a two day massive campaign under ‘National Mission on Edible Oils’ for doubling the area under Oilseeds (Mustard) during Rabi 2021-22.
The campaign was initiated by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal from Srinagar district and a series of events including field visits, participation in Oilseed sowing operations, awareness programs for farmers and interactive sessions with the farmers, bike and car rallies were also organized by the department across the valley.
After formally inaugurating the mass campaign, the Director Agriculture said that AP&FWD under the supervision of Principal Secretary AP&FWD, Navin Kumar Choudhary has chalked out an ambitious plan for increasing oilseed production to cut imports of edible oil in the country.
He further added that the Government is planning to double the area under the cultivation of oilseeds during the coming Rabi season by way of utilizing paddy land which otherwise remains idle during the winter in cold climatic areas, and sowing mustard in these paddy lands will produce an additional crop.
Iqbal emphasized on the importance of oilseed in the agriculture sector. He said there is a great scope for this crop in the valley as far its productivity is concerned and oil recovery rate is comparatively better than many other parts of the country, and these are the driving forces that the department is taking seriously to increase the area under this crop.
He said the agro climatic conditions for the cultivation of mustard are very conducive and we are expecting good returns in days to come.
While highlighting the importance of recent technologies for crop improvement programs, the Director said that various conventional methods have been exploited for enhancing the yield of oilseed crops like mustard, however for further improvement there is a need to adopt recent technologies, which will lead to improved sustainability.