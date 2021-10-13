Agriculture deptt launches campaign to double area under oilseeds

After formally inaugurating the mass campaign, the Director Agriculture said that AP&FWD under the supervision of Principal Secretary AP&FWD, Navin Kumar Choudhary has chalked out an ambitious plan for increasing oilseed production to cut imports of edible oil in the country.

He further added that the Government is planning to double the area under the cultivation of oilseeds during the coming Rabi season by way of utilizing paddy land which otherwise remains idle during the winter in cold climatic areas, and sowing mustard in these paddy lands will produce an additional crop.

Iqbal emphasized on the importance of oilseed in the agriculture sector. He said there is a great scope for this crop in the valley as far its productivity is concerned and oil recovery rate is comparatively better than many other parts of the country, and these are the driving forces that the department is taking seriously to increase the area under this crop.

He said the agro climatic conditions for the cultivation of mustard are very conducive and we are expecting good returns in days to come.