Agriculture Deptt organises awareness programme for farmers in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 10: To enhance agricultural awareness and empower the local farmer’s community Agriculture Department today organised a Farmers Awareness Camp at Subhanpora, Anantnag.

A statement said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag SF Hamid and Director Agriculture Kashmir presided over the programme

The event was aimed to provide valuable insights, disseminate information on modern farming practices, and foster a collaborative platform for farmers. A large number of local farmers participated and Sanction letters were also distributed among several progressive farmers under HADP in various projects.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) a multi-dimensional project is being implemented by the Agriculture Department for the promotion and development of the Vegetable sector in the region. He said the vegetable sector has a huge potential for revenue and employment generation.

DC impressed upon the young farmers, and agri-preneurs to take advantage of the different projects under HADP and contribute to the development of the agriculture economy. He said that young educated farmers are doing a good job and the trend is encouraging indeed.

Director Agriculture Kashmir while speaking, exhorted that implementation of developmentmental programmes especially HADP is expected to transform the farm economy of Anantnag District. He said that the strategic climate and bioresource diversity of Anantnag can be harnessed by enabling a policy support system that focuses on the use of technology, knowledge and capital investment through the promotion of secondary agriculture, value addition and processing, diversification, market linkages, capacity building and resilience of farming systems.

The Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag expresses gratitude to the local farming community for their enthusiastic participation and engagement.