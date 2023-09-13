Agriculture Deptt organises Awareness Programme on Beekeeping in Shopian

Shopian, Sep 13: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shopian today organised a Seminar cum Awareness programme on ‘Transformation of Bee-Keeping’, under National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) at a mini-secretariat, Shopian with the aim to deliberate the importance of beekeeping and to achieve the goals of 'Sweet Revolution'.
The programme was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb and was attended by officers of Agri- allied departments, experts from SKUAST, KVK, Information, Banks, Employment, NRLM and other officers, besides farmers, beekeepers and unemployed youth.
Addressing the occasion, DC stressed that the department is providing financial support under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) for taking apiculture ventures, both for livelihood /income generation as well as for ecological balance.
Honey is being used for varied purposes in the world and its demand is rising, said DC while asking farmers to take advantage of seminars and tap the rising demand of honey across the world.
He asked farmers to make efforts for cultivating good quality honey, on a massive scale so as to capitalize the rising demand.
During the seminar, the resource persons provided awareness to the beekeepers and potential youth regarding the potential of beekeeping in the district.
They sensitised farmers and potential youth to take up benefits of the available government schemes for creating livelihood for the youth on one side and for pollination and health benefits on the other.
Speakers also disseminated awareness among the people about various new and scientific beekeeping cultivation methods so that production and productivity is increased across the district.
Emphasis was also laid on ensuring the hand holding of farmers not only in increasing the production but in working on the marketing aspect to fetch the best prices of their products.