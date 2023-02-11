Agriculture Deptt sends another consignment of vegetables to Saudi Arabia

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that there is good response from international markets for our produce. He asked the officers to uphold the international quality parameters and ensure that the best quality product from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir reaches the International markets.

The department is working on a long term ambitious plan to strengthen the export promotion policy of UT of J&K, he said. He also said that the department is endeavoring to get more and more famers, agri-preneurs attracted towards the international trade of Kashmir specific agriculture produce with the aim to fetch high returns for their produce.