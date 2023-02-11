Agriculture Deptt sends another consignment of vegetables to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Feb 11: To promote Agri-exports from UT of Jammu and Kashmir to gulf countries, to fetch maximum returns for Kashmir based vegetables, spices and other agricultural commodities on global platform, the Department of Agriculture Kashmir has sent another consignment of Vegetables to Saudi Arabia.
This also aims to increase the participation of farmers, agri-preneurs of Jammu and Kashmir in the global agriculture trade.
Today’s consignment is this year’s third consignment under “New Product New Strategy”, and the consignment was flagged-off by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that there is good response from international markets for our produce. He asked the officers to uphold the international quality parameters and ensure that the best quality product from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir reaches the International markets.
The department is working on a long term ambitious plan to strengthen the export promotion policy of UT of J&K, he said. He also said that the department is endeavoring to get more and more famers, agri-preneurs attracted towards the international trade of Kashmir specific agriculture produce with the aim to fetch high returns for their produce.
Director Agriculture said that under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the proper marketing of Kashmir specific vegetables, spices and other agriculture produce at international level is one of the top priorities and different strategies have been devised in this direction by the department.
He said that the department is endeavoring to add more products (vegetables, spices etc.) to our agri- exports manual.
Sending vegetables and other agricultural commodities to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other gulf markets has opened a global window for Kashmir specific agri-produce, the Director Agriculture said.