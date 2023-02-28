Agriculture Deptt to give online training to farmers under HADP

Jammu: The Agriculture Production Department has planned to implement the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) with a mission for transformative and holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors across Jammu & Kashmir.
To this end, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production, Atal Dulloo, chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Civil Secretariat here today.
During the meeting, ACS took an exhaustive review of the online Learning Management System for skill programs for entrepreneurship development under HADP. He reviewed the development, monitoring and implementation of the ongoing scheme while setting deadlines for the completion of each component of the programme.
Dulloo emphasised the importance of delivering course content in the easiest way possible, calling for the addition of voice-overs to expert lectures, which would help convey information more clearly to the learners.
The HADP identifies 29 projects aiming at the complete transformation of agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir by reaching out to 13 lakh farmer households and 2.9 lakh marginal farmers.
Within the Learning Management System, a total of 43 courses across 29 different programs are being planned and developed. These courses will comprise of 10 lectures each delivered in various local languages such as Dogri and Kashmiri, alongside Hindi and Urdu.
To facilitate the initiative, the Agriculture Production Department is meticulously planning, making training schedules, conducting orientation exercises and preparing material for information dissemination.
The department, in association with various agencies like SKUAST, is set to launch an online portal where any farmer can learn more about a project and respective schemes or activities.
Once an application is submitted, it would be forwarded for scrutiny and approval by the appropriate office. The OTP-based login facilitates easy enrollment.