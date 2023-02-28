Agriculture Deptt to give online training to farmers under HADP

Jammu: The Agriculture Production Department has planned to implement the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) with a mission for transformative and holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors across Jammu & Kashmir.

To this end, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production, Atal Dulloo, chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Civil Secretariat here today.

During the meeting, ACS took an exhaustive review of the online Learning Management System for skill programs for entrepreneurship development under HADP. He reviewed the development, monitoring and implementation of the ongoing scheme while setting deadlines for the completion of each component of the programme.