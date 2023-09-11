‘Agriculture diversification is key to reduce risk in farming activities’

The inaugural session of the week-long training programme was attended by Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Assistant Entomologist, students and large number of beekeepers.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Director highlighted the importance of small scale Agri-Cottage industries including beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and other allied activities in the overall development of agriculture sector. He said the main aim of organising such training programmes is to promote entrepreneurial culture among the farmers and educated youth of the region.

Chowdhury Iqbal said the agriculture diversification is the key to reduce, risk in farming activities and hence beekeeping has emerged as one of the important tools which not only enhances agricultural income of the farming community but also secures it against changes in climate and soil resources.