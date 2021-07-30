Agriculture ministry to bring data policy for farm sector

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government aims to create a national database of farmers and is also in the process of bringing out a data policy for the farm sector.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said, "The government aims to create a federated National Farmers Database and the digitised land records will be used as data attributes for creating this database. To bring dynamism to the farmer's database, the linkage with digital land record management system is essential."

As of now, he said, the federated farmers' database is being built by taking the publicly available data as existing in the Department of Agriculture and in various data silos in government and linking them with the digitised land records.

"This Department...in consultation with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in the process of bringing out a data policy for the agriculture sector," Tomar said.