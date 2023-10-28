AHD Bandipora established 500 units in 4 years

Bandipora, Oct 28: In a significant development during the last four years, Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) Bandipora established 500 units under IDDS, IPDP, NLM, TSP and other schemes providing employment to around 2000 district youth.
Sharing details, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Bandipora Dr G. A Lone said that during the last four years, the department witnessed significant progress in employment generation initiatives focusing on youth involvement including females.
Dr Lone said that the district not only witnessed a 35% increase in milk production thereby making Bandipora self-sufficient but also witnessed significant growth in the production of poultry products which ultimately resulted in socio-economic development of the district.
He said many youths who had no income earlier were covered under various schemes to ensure regular income by establishing poultry units, dairy units and their involvement in various other initiatives of the department.
A significant achievement of AHD Bandipora during the last four years is the establishment of Poultry farms in Gurez and introduction of Artificial Insemination (AI) in Gurez.