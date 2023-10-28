AHD Bandipora established 500 units in 4 years

Sharing details, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Bandipora Dr G. A Lone said that during the last four years, the department witnessed significant progress in employment generation initiatives focusing on youth involvement including females.

Dr Lone said that the district not only witnessed a 35% increase in milk production thereby making Bandipora self-sufficient but also witnessed significant growth in the production of poultry products which ultimately resulted in socio-economic development of the district.