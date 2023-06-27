AHEAD OF EID | Markets abuzz with shoppers

Srinagar: The marketplaces in Kashmir are bustling before Eid-ul-Adha, with shoppers staying out till the wee hours of the night to shop for their favourite items.

Although consumers complained about expensive goods and services, business owners complained of a dip in business volume citing inflation as the cause of declining sales.

Lal Chowk, a commercial hub, had a significant influx of customers over the previous several days from all over the Valley. This influx was particularly evident in a range of clothing stores there. On the roads of Srinagar, there were often large lines of parked cars, causing regular traffic jams.

People from all across the valley flocked to the several locations set aside for the sale of sacrificial animals including Eidgah, giving them a festive appearance.