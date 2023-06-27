AHEAD OF EID | Markets abuzz with shoppers

Srinagar: The marketplaces in Kashmir are bustling before Eid-ul-Adha, with shoppers staying out till the wee hours of the night to shop for their favourite items.
Although consumers complained about expensive goods and services, business owners complained of a dip in business volume citing inflation as the cause of declining sales.
Lal Chowk, a commercial hub, had a significant influx of customers over the previous several days from all over the Valley. This influx was particularly evident in a range of clothing stores there. On the roads of Srinagar, there were often large lines of parked cars, causing regular traffic jams.
People from all across the valley flocked to the several locations set aside for the sale of sacrificial animals including Eidgah, giving them a festive appearance.
But individuals were lamenting the high livestock rates, which they claimed had multiplied compared to the previous year. " With the government deciding to do away with fixing livestock prices, the mutton dealers are charging very high rates in the absence of any monitoring mechanism," said Javid Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.
Huge crowds of people were observed purchasing a variety of products from bakeries and confectionery stores to celebrate Eid.
"The client influx has significantly increased. Today, we don't even have time for lunch," claimed Muhammad Younis, the proprietor of a bakery in Soura.
The bakery businesses had introduced new sorts of pastries and biscuits to draw in a sizable number of clients and satisfy their diverse preferences.
Customers demand many variations for Eid, and we work to meet their expectations, according to Younis.
At Lal Chowk and Residency Road in the city centre, department stores and arcades saw a significant influx of shoppers.
Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal, Maharaja Bazaar, and Residency Road are uptown marketplaces that experienced a good influx of shoppers, whereas Nowhatta, Safakadal, Qamarwari, and Nawakadal are downtown markets that also hustle.
Shopkeepers selling ready-made clothing, bakery goods, candies, and children's clothing were the key areas of client influx in downtown marketplaces as well. You could see people shoving their way to the front of the queue at these stores.
However, several merchants lamented low sales and blamed inflation. "This rush is only present in a few locations. You can see that there isn't much of a hurry elsewhere, and the sales weren't as good as they used to be," said Bashir Ahmad a businessman, who also noted that persistent inflation has reduced customers' purchasing power.