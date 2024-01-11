Aijaz Asad reviews working of PD&MD, Economics & Statistics Deptt

Jammu, Jan 11: Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Muhammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting of officers of PD&MD and the Department of Economics and Statistics, J&K, at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The meeting was also attended by Kashmir-based officers virtually.

A detailed presentation was displayed during the meeting highlighting various functions of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

The administration section of PD&MD informed the Secretary about the ongoing initiatives, court cases, RTI cases, SRO-43/ RAS cases, grievances and other administrative issues. Besides, the physical and financial progress on Centrally Sponsored Schemes like BADP, PMDP and RMIS was also presented to the Secretary.

The status of programmes like Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), Project Monitoring Group (Central/ UT), E-Smiksha, Prime Minister’s Reconstruction 20 Points Programme, Aspirational District/ Block/ Panchayat Programmes, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), District Good Governance Index (DGGI) and Departmental Deliverables was also highlighted during the meeting.

Director General, Economics and Statistics informed the Secretary that the DPCs have been convened both at the gazetted as well non-gazetted level and several officers have been promoted to higher ranks.

He further apprised the Secretary that the department has undertaken 100 per cent physical verification of completed works besides evaluation studies of schemes and projects.

Secretary, while addressing the officers and officials, asked them to lay special emphasis on data analysis, use of AI, capacity building programmes and share the data with the Deputy Commissioners on a fortnightly basis. He said that Sustainable Development Goals are an essential component of the planning process which needs focused emphasis.