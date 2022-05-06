AIJKBOF to meet on Sunday

Srinagar, May 6: All India Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation (AIJKBOF), the Apex Trade Union representing all the officers of J&K Bank at the National Level, has scheduled its crucial meeting at Jammu on May 8.
As per the statement, office bearers of all the constituent units of AIJKBOF (Federation) from across the country are also scheduled to participate. The meeting is being conducted in view of some crucial developments, to decide the future course of action and measures to safeguard and protect the rights of the workforce of the Bank.