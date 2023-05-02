Airline leaves tourist group stranded at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: A group of tourists from Bangalore claimed that they were stuck at Srinagar airport owing to the ineptness of a private airline.

The visitors said that they intended to board the flight from Srinagar airport in the morning, but they were stranded owing to the airline's 'cruel attitude'.

A video that went viral on social media shows a group of ten visitors, including women and children, stunned at the Srinagar airport owing to the problem.

“We reached the airport on time and waited at boarding gate 6B, as mentioned in the boarding pass. We did all the formalities and even paid Rs 20,000 extra for extra baggage to the Go First Airline. As we waited at the 6B gate for half an hour, the gate was closed. Later we got to know that the boarding gate was changed at the last moment, and we were not informed about the same. No staff member was there to inform and help us. We were supposed to reach Delhi and then to Bangalore, but now we are stranded,” said one of the passengers while displaying the boarding passes.