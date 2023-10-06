Airtel announces special plans for World Cup

Srinagar, Oct 6: As the cricket frenzy sweeps the country, Airtel announces special cricket plans with extended benefits for its customers.
A statement said that for all prepaid customers, Airtel has launched a special data pack for customers to stay connected and not run out of data while streaming the matches.
"Rs 99 will now get unlimited data for 2 days, Rs 49 offers 6GB data for 1 day. Airtel DTH is collaborating with Star for special recharge offers. It has also simplified the process for customers to choose to add channels from the Start Sports portfolio."
"On the Airtel Xstream box, Airtel is running a quick-access promo-rail, for customers to quickly navigate to the cricket match broadcast in their preferred language, the statement said.