Airtel announces special plans for World Cup

A statement said that for all prepaid customers, Airtel has launched a special data pack for customers to stay connected and not run out of data while streaming the matches.

"Rs 99 will now get unlimited data for 2 days, Rs 49 offers 6GB data for 1 day. Airtel DTH is collaborating with Star for special recharge offers. It has also simplified the process for customers to choose to add channels from the Start Sports portfolio."