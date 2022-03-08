Airtel, Axis Bank partner to bolster digital ecosystem

Srinagar: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, and Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions.
In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, over the coming months, Airtel and Axis Bank will bring to market a range of innovative financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel’s 340 million plus customers. These will include co-branded credit card with industry leading benefits, pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now Pay Later offerings and many more. The alliance, with its significant reach across the country will help penetrate tier 2 and tier 3 markets by enabling higher adoption of digitized payments.
The partnership was kicked-off today with the launch of the first-of-its-kind ‘Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card’ that will offer a host of attractive benefits such as cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers and complimentary services to Airtel customers.