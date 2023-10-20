Airtel extends 5G coverage to all 22 districts of J&K

A statement said that Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country. Airtel has extensively rolled out its network making its services available across all districts in Jammu & Kashmir. From the panoramic Dal Lake, the enchanting valleys of Kashmir, the remote villages of Ladakh to the sand dunes of Nubra Valley, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, it has also brought the far-flung remote villages along the national borders onto the digital superhighway.

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Verma, COO – Jammu & Kashmir, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 0.9 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state’s widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 22 districts."