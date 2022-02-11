Airtel internet services suffer outage, firm says 'technical glitch'

New Delhi, Feb 11: Bharti Airtel broadband services experienced a mega outage on Friday as millions of students and workers across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, were left without Internet amid ongoing online classes and work meetings for several minutes before it started appearing back for some users, albeit slowly.
The company said in a statement that the disruption was caused by a technical glitch.
Our internet services were disrupted for appx 5 minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled, and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes," a company spokesperson said.
"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the spokesperson added.
On the Internet outage detector platform Downdetector, the map showed widespread outages across the country, including Metros, that started at around 11 a.m.
While 50 percent of users reported facing total blackout, 34 percent had problems with mobile Internet and 16 percent had no signal, according to Downdetector.
The company was yet to ascertain and reveal the cause of the mega outage.
"Airtel Fiber is down, along with their app and website. #AirtelDown," posted one user on Twitter.
The users faced major issues with the Airtel network in most parts of the country on Airtel Wifi as well as with Xstream Fiber and broadband services.