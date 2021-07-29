Airtel loses 46.1 lakh mobile subscribers in May, Jio adds 35.5 lakh users: TRAI data

New Delhi, Jul 29: The Indian telecom market presented a picture of sharp contrast in May with Bharti Airtel losing a staggering 46.13 lakh wireless subscribers even as rival Reliance Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users, according to data from telecom regulator Trai.

Overall, the Indian mobile market shed 62.7 lakh users in May.

Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users during the month, raising its subscriber base to 43.12 crore.