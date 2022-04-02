Airtel Payments Bank partners with ICICI Lombard for smartphone insurance

Srinagar: Airtel Payments Bank customers can now buy Smartphone Insurance from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on the Airtel Thanks app.
As per the statement issued by the company, with this, Airtel Payments Bank has further strengthened its insurance offering available on its digital platform. Customers can now buy insurance through a fast, paperless, and secure digital process.
Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, said, “In today’s digital age, a smartphone is our lifeline. From connectivity to photography to banking, smartphones today help us with virtually anything. Its repair cost is typically very high, and thus we need to protect it right from the beginning. We are delighted to partner with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer this smartphone insurance.”